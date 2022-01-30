Winona LWV promotes voter participation

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. It does not support or oppose political parties or candidates.

We do, however, educate on how to be part of the political process and civic engagement and want to alert the public to the caucus meetings happening on Tuesday. Caucuses begin at 7 p.m.

Each political party runs their caucus meetings differently. Check directly with a party of your choice. There are virtual and in-person ways to participate.

You can find all precinct caucus locations by using the Precinct Finder tool at www.mnvotes.org.

The major political parties of Minnesota in alphabetical order are:

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Republican Party of Minnesota

The minor political parties of Minnesota in alphabetical order are:

Green Party of Minnesota

Independence Party of Minnesota

Libertarian Party of Minnesota

Anyone may attend to observe. To participate in the caucus, you must be eligible to vote in the November election and live in the precinct. This means that people who are 17 on caucus night, but will turn 18 before the November election, may participate in the precinct caucuses.

Please attend the Minnesota statewide caucus night on Tuesday. Caucuses begin at 7 p.m.

The LWV Winona encourages voters to attend the caucus of their choice. This is the “grassroots” opportunity for voters to influence democracy at the state and national level. Local elections are non-partisan offices on the Minnesota ballot.

Be sure to vote in the Minnesota primary August 9 and the General Election on November 8.

Lynn Theurer

LWV Winona Board Voter

Service Co-Chair 2022, and Ruth Charles

LWV Winona Board Voter

Service Co-Chair 2022

