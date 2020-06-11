Winona Human Rights Commission: Protest for justice, systemic change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis which sparked a renewed and evolving worldwide focus on combating racialized police brutality, and racism in general, the Winona Human Rights Commission wholeheartedly supports all those protesting for justice and systematic change.

We encourage the Winona City Council, Winona County Board of Commissioners and all other government and civic organizations to join us in publicly stating their support for justice and systematic change.

We state here and now that “Black Lives Matter!”

Some might say, well, all lives matter, and yes, that is true. However, now and throughout history lives haven’t all mattered on the same level or in the same way. It is not “Black Lives Matter More!” it is, “Black Lives Matter, so let’s make it true.”

We are hopeful for the systematic change that is building as part of the ongoing response to George Floyd’s murder.

Jacob Grippen, chair, Winona Human Rights Commission

