 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Van Brunt: Who is my neighbor?
0 comments

William Van Brunt: Who is my neighbor?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago it was brought to our attention by a local newspaper that Winona’s vaccine allotment had been reduced. Three leaders in our community spoke out against this change as “a punishment for doing a good job.” Sen. Jeremy Miller, Ben Klinger and Rachelle Schultz all claimed this represented incosistentancy by the Minnesota Department of Health. But does it really?

When I read the description for MDH’s reasoning behind the reduction, I thought it sounded reasonable. They described a system of defenses against a potential flood. One dike was high enough while others were not. In order to shore up the total defense against the coming flood, those who were behind needed help catching up.

More journalists piled onto this outrage machine and soon it was obvious that our neighboring counties had higher vaccination percentages than Winona. But was this the point? Of course not. The point made by MDH was that our neighbors to the North had fallen behind and needed a boost in preparation for a concerning trend. The flood was coming and they needed our help.

I couldn’t help but notice the similarity between our real life dilemma and the good Samaritan. Who is our neighbor? Our local leaders seem to believe in a definition of neighbor that is a little insular. I tend to agree with the Biblical altruism of who is my neighbor. My neighborly duty is to seek out, even in the unlikeliest of places, neighbors to receive compassion and care.

I expect my leaders to exemplify this compassion and concern for all neighbors. Anything less is just passing by on the other side of the road.

William Van Brunt

Winona

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

letter

We LOVE Winona. We have been so excited to travel to Winona to visit our daughter at the university. Our family spends days in the community, …

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News