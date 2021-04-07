William Van Brunt: Who is my neighbor?

A few weeks ago it was brought to our attention by a local newspaper that Winona’s vaccine allotment had been reduced. Three leaders in our community spoke out against this change as “a punishment for doing a good job.” Sen. Jeremy Miller, Ben Klinger and Rachelle Schultz all claimed this represented incosistentancy by the Minnesota Department of Health. But does it really?

When I read the description for MDH’s reasoning behind the reduction, I thought it sounded reasonable. They described a system of defenses against a potential flood. One dike was high enough while others were not. In order to shore up the total defense against the coming flood, those who were behind needed help catching up.

More journalists piled onto this outrage machine and soon it was obvious that our neighboring counties had higher vaccination percentages than Winona. But was this the point? Of course not. The point made by MDH was that our neighbors to the North had fallen behind and needed a boost in preparation for a concerning trend. The flood was coming and they needed our help.