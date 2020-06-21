Wayne Ripley: WAPS must confront racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As one of the many participants at the rally “Recognizing Racism in WAPS: BLM Rally and Storytelling,” I urge the Winona Area Public School District and the wider Winona community to listen to the voices of past and current students of color and their parents, and to enact real, substantial changes in the school district.

At the rally, brave young people shared their painful and traumatic experiences of racism that started, in some cases, as early as kindergarten.

As evidenced by the stories, no single WAPS school is exempt from these experiences. These acts were committed by teachers, staff and other students, and they were far too often met with indifference by the district administrators.

When I was a member of the Winona Human Rights Commission, many other incidents like these were brought to the attention of the commission.

Unfortunately, the only substantive changes made by WAPS since then has been the result of forced legal agreements with the Minnesota State Department of Human Rights.

The students of Winona deserve more, and the organizers of the rally have presented concrete common-sense proposals that should be adopted immediately.