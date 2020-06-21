Wayne Ripley: WAPS must confront racism

As one of the many participants at the rally “Recognizing Racism in WAPS: BLM Rally and Storytelling,” I urge the Winona Area Public School District and the wider Winona community to listen to the voices of past and current students of color and their parents, and to enact real, substantial changes in the school district.
At the rally, brave young people shared their painful and traumatic experiences of racism that started, in some cases, as early as kindergarten.
As evidenced by the stories, no single WAPS school is exempt from these experiences. These acts were committed by teachers, staff and other students, and they were far too often met with indifference by the district administrators.
When I was a member of the Winona Human Rights Commission, many other incidents like these were brought to the attention of the commission.
Unfortunately, the only substantive changes made by WAPS since then has been the result of forced legal agreements with the Minnesota State Department of Human Rights.
The students of Winona deserve more, and the organizers of the rally have presented concrete common-sense proposals that should be adopted immediately.
First, WAPS must remove the police officer at the high school. The officer’s presence conflates school and criminal punishment in a way that disproportionately targets students of color. This is true not only in Winona but nationwide, as study after study demonstrates.
Second, WAPS must hire teachers and support staff of color. That the current number can be counted on one hand is simply unacceptable. Students must be able to see themselves in the people responsible for their education.
Third, WAPS must create an independent ombudsman to take complaints of discrimination, racism and harassment seriously. An individual in such a position could document cases, see patterns in personnel behavior, facilitate appropriate workforce training and, when necessary, recommend intervention.
Fourth, WAPS must reexamine the policies and procedures that lead to a disproportionate number of students of color being funneled to special education programs and, ultimately, the Alternative Learning Center.
I write this as a parent with two children at Jefferson Elementary, and I am grateful to my children’s teachers who worked so hard during the COVID-19 shutdown to continue providing a high-quality education for their students.
The COVID crisis has shown how skilled WAPS teachers are and how quickly they can adapt. With the right leadership, WAPS can move forward and root out the practices and policies that tolerate and perpetuate racism.
The students who organized the rally want a school system that listens to them, respects them and gives everyone the opportunity to develop their talents and dreams. They know racism won’t be solved tomorrow, but they do want to see WAPS take immediate action that will address these longstanding problems.
WAPS owes it to our community to do this.
Wayne Ripley, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!