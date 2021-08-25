Walt Kelly: A city and county split

The County of Winona has a Board of Commissioners with three members representing about 27 square miles of the City of Winona and Goodview, and two members representing the other 615 square miles of the rest of the county. Why is it that the city-based commissioners usually vote in a block opposite the rural-based commissioners, even on rural questions? Why is it that three city dwelling commissioners, representing about 4% of the land, figure they know more about land issues than the commissioners representing over 96% of the land?