Viva Graff: Sherman gave impressive response

As a newly eligible voter and a recent high school grad, I have been doing research on our candidates for mayor.

Scott Sherman intrigued me because of his policy proposals and priorities, namely enhancing public engagement and elevating the voices of all citizens in community decisions.

I had a couple of questions regarding his policies and some of my own areas of concern in the community, so I reached out to him via email. No more than 30 minutes later, I received a response inviting me to give him a call.

He gave me nearly an hour of his time to answer my questions and discuss ways to get youth more involved in local government. Throughout the conversation, I was impressed by his openness and genuine investment in my concerns and the Winona community.

His responses were thoughtful and informed, showing a cognizance of the realities of Winona and underscoring his honesty, intelligence, and candor.

I have not finished researching all our candidates, so I cannot yet make a fully informed decision about who I will vote for, but Scott Sherman is someone I would trust to lead Winona.

He has highlighted in his campaign that he will listen to others and work to ensure all voices are heard; he proved that to me.

Viva Graff, Winona

