On behalf of the Winona Public Library, I’d like to thank all the participants and sponsors of the Summer Reading Program.
We had 1,164 children and teens participate in the reading incentive program and a total of 4,996 caregivers and children attend the 84 performances, storytimes, book clubs and activities offered during the seven-week program.
Thanks to support from the Friends of the Winona Public Library, WNB Financial, Children’s Dental of Winona and Severson Oil, we were able to bring a number of free, first-rate performances to the Winona County History Center on Wednesdays in June and July.
Our reading incentive program provided wonderful prizes for our readers as they finished each level. We would not be able to do this without the support of our sponsors: Altra Federal Credit Union, Arby's, Bloedow’s Bakery, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Culver's, Erbert and Gerbert’s, Kathryn Sullivan, Kwik Trip, McDonald's, Merchant’s Bank, MMAM, Taco John's, Topper's Pizza, Walnut Street Dental, and Winona Parks & Recreation Department.
The success of the Summer Reading Program is in large part due to the continued community support from local businesses and individuals. We thank each of you for supporting literacy in our youngest generation.
And, finally, we would like to thank the many caregivers and parents who bring their children and teens to the library to check out books, participate in storytimes, partake in books clubs, and so much more.
We know it takes a concerted effort to find time in your busy summer schedule to visit the library consistently, and we appreciate you making your child’s literacy and development a priority.
We love spending our summers with all of you. We're proud to be a neighbor in this community.
If you haven’t had a chance to visit, please stop by. It may have changed a bit since you were last here, but we’d be happy to give you the grand tour.
Be sure to keep an eye out for regular programming to start again at the library in September. To stay up-to-date with what’s going on, visit our website at winona.lib.mn.us.
Tricia Wehrenberg, Winona
