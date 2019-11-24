On behalf of the Winona Public Library, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who attended the 14th Annual Flippin’ for Books event at Winona Senior High.
We had a record year with 1,058 people in attendance, We had fun with familiar faces and were overjoyed to meet many new faces, as well.
The old saying goes, “It takes a village.” We’re proud to live in a community that surrounds our youngest citizens with support of all kinds.
Thanks to donations from Matthew Kopyar and the Friends of the Winona Public Library, we were able to gift a free book to each child who attended.
Winona Area Public Schools continues to provide the perfect space for our full morning of activities. Celanese Corp. sponsored the event with its $500 donation. Ziebell’s Hiawatha Foods Inc., Midtown Foods, Bluff Country Co-op, Rochester Wholesale Fruit, Kwik Trip, Walmart and Hy-Vee graciously donated all items needed for the free pancake breakfast.
WSHS nutrition staff and National Honor Society student volunteers prepared and served a full breakfast to all of our attendees, which is no small task.
Winona State University students volunteered at the craft and activity tables.
Individuals from a wealth of community organizations and businesses in Winona showcased their programs at resource booths, providing information to families on a variety of educational and wellness topics available to them right in their own community.
Local musician Amanda Grace kept kids moving and dancing in the gym. Winona’s Fire Department, area ambulance and police department provided kids a peek into their lives (and vehicles) as community helpers. It was a fun, full morning to remember.
Thank you for another fabulous year. We’ll see you next November.
Tricia Wehrenberg, Winona
