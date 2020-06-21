Tova Strange: Hold WAPS accountable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following the murder of George Floyd, Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit sent a letter to the WAPS community, and on June 13 at the event Recognizing Racism in WAPS, the Winona Racial Injustice Coalition responded:

You claim you are dedicated to disrupting systems of racism, but Winona Area Public Schools function on a system of racism. Black and brown families in this community are told their lives are valued less not only by the media or experiences in public, but their children hear that same message from their schools’ teachers and staff.

You say you are committed to consistently elevate all voices, but you have consistently silenced the black and brown students of Fortitude and now Our Voices. This group of black and brown students have and continue to struggle to be recognized and respected within WAPS.

Your letter asked us to hold you accountable. In 2016, Fortitude came up with a list of concerns including faculty making racialized assumptions about students regarding behavior and academic achievement, the lack of black and brown faculty members, the wide disparity in disciplinary actions such as suspensions, and the fear of police presence in the school.