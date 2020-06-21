Tova Strange: Hold WAPS accountable

Following the murder of George Floyd, Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit sent a letter to the WAPS community, and on June 13 at the event Recognizing Racism in WAPS, the Winona Racial Injustice Coalition responded:
You claim you are dedicated to disrupting systems of racism, but Winona Area Public Schools function on a system of racism. Black and brown families in this community are told their lives are valued less not only by the media or experiences in public, but their children hear that same message from their schools’ teachers and staff.
You say you are committed to consistently elevate all voices, but you have consistently silenced the black and brown students of Fortitude and now Our Voices. This group of black and brown students have and continue to struggle to be recognized and respected within WAPS.
Your letter asked us to hold you accountable. In 2016, Fortitude came up with a list of concerns including faculty making racialized assumptions about students regarding behavior and academic achievement, the lack of black and brown faculty members, the wide disparity in disciplinary actions such as suspensions, and the fear of police presence in the school.
According to “Fierce Urgency of Now: Building Movements to End the Prison Industrial Complex in Our Schools” published in Multicultural Perspectives (2017): “The presence of police officers, the implementation of constant technologies of surveillance, and excessive and punitive disciplinary policies have always been central to anti-black racist state efforts to stunt the economic growth and liberation movements of black communities (Sojourner, 2016).
Further, state-sanctioned surveillance, policing and militarization of public schools continue to be normalized despite evidence that far from ensuring safety, these practices and policies track young people of color in the United States toward prison (Meiners, 2016).
Children as young as preschool are arrested for writing on desks, “defiant behavior,” or what most would characterize as a tantrum. Many young people of color, especially black, native and Latinx children, have their first contact with the police through schools (Redfield & Nance, 2016).”
There is still ostracization and racial targeting; there is still a police presence within WAPS.
The Winona Racial Injustice Coalition publicly demands that you dissolve the police partnership in WAPS immediately. Use those funds to hire counselors and liaisons of color to adequately understand and provide support to the BIPOC students that face discrimination in these halls every day.
Black liaisons should have already been paid for their prior labor. We demand you eradicate Zero Tolerance Type Policies that fail to take into account the context in which misbehaviors take place and fail to address rehabilitative efforts to change the behavior of both the instigator and the reactor -- we need restorative justice practices.
Believe students. Support students. Respect students regardless of how dark their skin is.
Some of you may have attended the event held June 13 at the Winona Senior High School which featured black WAPS alumni of all backgrounds sharing their experiences of racial discrimination and isolation in District 861.
Another issue brought up by our BIPOC speakers was the de facto segregation that results when BIPOC students are placed in special-ed and/or when many BIPOC students are sent to the alternative learning center after so many infractions.
These are the systems of racism that have consistently hindered the liberation of black and brown minds. The time to implement strategies to create a safer, more inclusive school climate was yesterday.
Tova Strange, Winona
Tova Strange submitted this on behalf of the Winona Racial Injustice Coalition.
