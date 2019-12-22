I have tried to find the words and adjectives that describe my thoughts on the person who lives at the White House, Donald Trump.
It is difficult thing to do, because I don't want to stoop to his level.
He has brought great shame to our proud country, the United States of America. Countless lies. Disrespect to anyone who doesn't support his egregious acts. Over and over. Shame on all you Republican sycophants who don't have the guts to live up to your sworn duties to protect us and the Constitution that guides us as a nation.
I am proud to be an American.
I am ashamed and embarrassed to call this man our president.
Tony Caldwell, Minnesota City
