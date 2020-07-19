Tom Ryan: Why no left-turn arrow at 2nd and Huff?

I am curious to know, after rebuilding the intersection at Huff and 2nd, why the turn signals were not set up with left-turn arrows?
This was quite a surprise, as I am able to get a left-turn arrow to turn onto West 4th street at Huff -- one of Winona's least-traveled streets.
It's no wonder the citizenry is constantly dismayed at traffic flow in the city.
Big miss by the powers that be there.
Tom Ryan, Winona
