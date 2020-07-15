Tom Hoffmann: Thanks to mayor for mask order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank Mayor Mark Peterson for his leadership as we all face the COVID-19 pandemic.

By calling for all citizens to wear masks in public spaces, he has allowed those of us at risk of the most serious consequences of the virus to feel more at ease going out in public.

The first time I went into a store where everyone was wearing a mask, I not only felt personally safer, but I felt a greater sense of community that we are all in this together.

My mask protects you and your mask protects me. The only way to stop the spread of this virus and get back to normal is for all of us to do what’s best for everyone and let our personal preferences take a back seat.

Thanks again Mayor Peterson and may all of us stay safe.

Tom Hoffmann, Winona

