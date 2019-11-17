We have spent years trying to trap a feral cat that has produced 19 kittens -- of which my wife Roberta and I have trapped and have spayed and neutered or found homes for them.
We had asked for help and got no response locally, so we reached out to Camp Companion of Rochester. A volunteer named Kristi came to our home spent hours helping us catch her and was successful.
Thanks to her, mama will now be spayed. If you are a lover of animals, I would strongly recommend a donation to Camp Companion.
Tom Gunn, Minnesota City
