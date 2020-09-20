Tim Hatfield: Trump keeps ignoring science

I’m hoping that people will write in response to this, because I’m wondering if there is any possible alternative explanation.

Doesn’t it take a special kind of smugness and arrogance for a president to sit in a room of climate scientists in one of several states where forest fires are burning uncontrolled, listen to their concerns, then laugh and say, "Ok, it’ll start getting cooler, you just watch…. I don’t think science knows, actually."