Tim Hatfield: Time for Manchin, Sinema and GOP to vote for public good

To Sens. Manchin and Sinema and every Republican in Congress — ENOUGH.

How much is enough for the very richest among us to have before they get taxed at a higher rate than the rest of us regular folks?

What level of profits are enough before corporations are taxed at a higher rate for the public, collective good?

How many of Manchin's own struggling West Virginians would be helped by the bills that he now steadfastly is resisting because they are “too expensive” or they “single out some group.” The rich have enough, and the existing national infrastructure helped them to get rich. And countless millions don’t have nearly enough.

How many of Sinema's own constituents would be helped by having prescription drug prices lowered? The pharmaceutical companies are doing fine.

And why aren't their even a half dozen Senate Republicans who would be willing not to walk in lockstep with current party orthodoxy to make votes for the public good? Isn’t that why they are there?

Manchin and Sinema are getting all the attention these days because of their intransigence, but what seems to be lost in all of this is that none of them are on board. It’s disgraceful, and disheartening.

Tim Hatfield

Winona

