Tim Ahrens: Our groundwater is becoming more contaminated

I’ve never written a letter to the editor before and frankly never wanted to. However, some recent “information” from Daley Farm of Lewiston is so questionable it must receive a response.

Daley Farm has asserted that “Due to the family’s stewardship and utilization of best practices, nitrate percentages in area wells had improved by 2-3 percent since 1991.”

MPCA’s 1991 study titled Water Quality and Sensitivity of the Prairie Du Chien-Jordan Aquifer in Western Winona County states on page 19: “Ten wells (18 percent) sampled in 1990 had nitrate-N concentrations in excess of ten mg/l…”

In the Minnesota Department of Agriculture 2018 study titled Final Township Testing Nitrate Report: Winona County 2016-2017, in Daley’s Utica Township specifically, 19.6% of wells were contaminated with nitrates in excess of the safe drinking water standard (this is even after some data was removed to account for inferior well construction, proximity to septic systems, etc.).