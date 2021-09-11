Thomas Drusch: Heroes of Ground Zero

Lovers rose to work in subways, buses ground down empty streets in early light.

Heading towards window office buildings shouldering high, tall as the sky.

I walk the glass buildings rising higher, one way street to heaven

Diamond skyscrapers whose windows gleam sunset wealth.

And gaze at my world, Manhattan — my buildings, my streets.

In the midcity canyons of Wall Street, the World Trade Center sits on New York Harbor waters.

An ageless monument. Tenderness flowing through the buildings.

Back there the noise of a great hum was heard in the apartments of New York.

Where people wake up electrified out of their sleep by airplanes roaring over the roof.

As the planes roar to a landing within the gray concrete.

A starry spangled shock of horror, the eternal war is here.

Jet planes at 1,400 miles per hour, they haven’t got a chance

They died in fiery offices, on carpets of heart failure, screaming and bargaining with destiny.