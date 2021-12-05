Thea Riebel: Medical workers feeling exhausted, underappreciated

When you are 12 years old and dream of becoming a doctor, you never think of a virus that will kill hundreds of thousands of people.

For most, the pandemic has become a second thought as mask mandates are easing and children head back to school. Life seems like it is returning to normal. But for doctors, nurses, and aides, the virus continues to cause physical and emotional damage that some will never move on from. The people I looked up to and wanted to become, I now see questioning their careers. Continuing to pursue a healthcare career has never seemed so daunting.

According to Andrew Jacobs, a health and science reporter for The New York Times, in his article, “A Parallel Pandemic Hits Health Care Workers: Trauma and Exhaustion,” two-thirds of American doctors said they had grappled with intense burnout during the pandemic. Over 8% of doctors have closed their doors during this time, leading to 16,000 fewer private practices. And now that we are over a year into the pandemic, emergency rooms are filling up once again as more variants of the virus are emerging.

Leaving the nation's medical workers feeling exhausted and underappreciated, more doctors and nurses are beginning to quit. Those who choose to stay have to work twice as hard to refill their positions as the numbers of new hires are at a low. Jacobs calls it a “parallel pandemic” of psychological trauma among healthcare workers. The combination of long hours of physical labor, mixed with the high number of fatalities would take a toll on anyone's mental health. New students pursuing a medical career, like myself, have more to think about now than just stitches and pills.

Thea Riebel

Winona

