Tessa Schweitzer: County politics for a few

County politics for a few

Ugh. County politics. This circus is, in part, the legacy of former county administrator Ken Fritz, who failed to foster a civil workplace leading to the situation today where board members and private citizens alike are targets of harassment. In tandem with Marcia Ward and Steve Jacob, he injected national politics and dueling ideologies into local government where nonpartisanship should be valued.

Governing at this level needs to be about providing services to as many as possible, not spending a majority of county man hours on a privileged few.

The last couple board meetings have been wild but instructive in the art of projection. The wrath is something to behold when the entitled by virtue of wealth or land ownership find themselves on the receiving end of tactics they’ve been employing for years: Stacking citizen boards with anti-government lackeys who ignore recommendations of county staff, attorneys, and ordinances to vote in favor of the good-ole-boy and -girl club.

Unfortunately for the county big shots, that brain trust is drained. Time for Board of Adjustment appointments. Team Ward-Jacob is down to the guy who doesn’t pay property taxes and could be questioned on his whereabouts on Jan. 6, 2021. But hey, at least he’s not a member of the Land Stewardship Project.

In a rather fascist move, Ward calls another applicant to the podium to question her about membership in LSP, implying falsely that it would disqualify her. When called out, Ward dissembles. Lawsuit, something, something, she says, knowing all the while current BOA appointments are outside the scope of the Daley litigation.

To defend Ward’s honor, the litigant from Lewiston rides in on March 8. Attempting to further humiliate private citizens and board members alike during public comment, he reads personal emails subpoenaed for — wait for it — his own litigation against the county that no one is supposed to be talking about. Wonder how that got past his lawyer.

Tessa Schweitzer

Saint Charles

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0