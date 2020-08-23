Terry Olson: Stop politicking with postal service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Article 1, section 8, clause 7 of the United States Constitution grants Congress the power to establish and operate post offices.

The current administration is acting unconstitutionally in attempting to hamper the ability of the Post Office to operate. Only Congress has the authority to govern how the Post Office is operated.

The House of Representatives passed a bill that included adequate funding for the Post Office to operate. Our current representative voted no on this bill.

The United States Senate has failed to act on the House funding bill. It is obvious that this is a plot to weaken the United States Postal Service.

We need to elect Dan Feehan in Minnesota District 1 and re-elect Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate. We need to end this assault on our essential U.S. Postal Service.

Terry Olson, Winona

