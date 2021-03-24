Terry Olson: Democrats, Biden assist average Americans

The American Rescue Plan is a big win for the majority of people in southern Minnesota. After 40 years of supply-side "trickle-down economics" President Biden and the Democrats have shifted to "bottoms up budgeting."

The fiscal firepower is being aimed at the middle and lower end of the socio-economic ladder. Most of the funds will go almost exclusively to those who need them most, the unemployed, middle and lower income families, women, small farmers and small business owners. These are the people who have been adversely and disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The Republicans, all of whom voted no, offered only what they have offered in the past. They want tax cuts for the wealthy, the same who got a big tax cut in 2017 that did very little for most of us. 65% of the Republican tax cut benefits accrued to the top 1%. Since then unemployment has grown, 50 million Americans are facing food insecurity, 19 million are receiving unemployment or pandemic assistance and 8 million people have fallen into poverty at the fastest pace in modern history. Republican tax cuts would do nothing to address the economic ills caused by the pandemic.