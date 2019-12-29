I recently joined Team Kaehler and I feel like more people need to get to know him.
We have a stellar candidate in Ralph Kaehler for Congress in District 1 – the district that Tim Walz previously represented.
Ralph did not move back to Minnesota just to run for office. He is committed to our district and state. He is the real deal.
Ralph grew up and raised his family in southeast Minnesota. He and his wife are on their fifth-generation owned and operated family farm. He knows ag business. Not only that, he and his family built a solar company that is working to enrich our world through enhancing our environment and boosting economic development.
He works hard, with all sides, to get solutions. This is unique in the political world.
I believe once you see what Ralph brings to the table, you will also join “Team Kaehler.” You can learn about him on his website: www.KaehlerForCongress.com . He is our best choice.
Terri Heim, St. Charles
