Ted Hazelton: A need to respond, apologize

On July 28, the Winona Daily News ran an article about my Facebook post, written by Rachel Mergen. I offer a response in two sections. First to clarify things for WDN readers. Second, to give a public apology to those I upset and offended.
Facebook posts:
Rachel Mergen questioned me about the comment “time to boycott the Hallmark Channel.” That post was from several years ago, but I did repost it on Dec. 5, 2019.
I asked if she had anything else for me to comment on. She said “no.” Rachel never asked about any other post at all. I was totally blindsided when I had seen the article. Did the WDN go trolling on any other candidates’ social media? The Winona Post does not resort to tactics like these!
About the coronavirus pandemic, yes I did post in March, When the problems were starting up, that people were overreacting. I was wrong. I take the pandemic very seriously now. Regarding climate change, that’s been debated for decades, but not proven. My views on these two topics do not affect my ability to be a good mayor.
Public apology:
Citizens of Winona, and readers of the WDN, I want to offer my most sincere apology to all of your for what was posted on my Facebook page. I never intended to create a division in our community. I will learn from my mistakes. I angered and upset many folks with these comments and posts that were inappropriate. I was wrong of me to do this. I am not racist as some have suggested. I have many friends of color and ethnic backgrounds. Please accept my public apology here in the WDN.
Some of Winona’s best days are yet to come. Please consider me for the next mayor of Winona. I believe my platform will benefit Winona and our citizens. Thank you for listening to me, and I pledge to be a better person from this.
Ted Hazelton, Winona
Editor’s note: After reviewing a recording of the phone call with Mr. Hazelton, the Daily News absolutely stands behind our report and our reporter. The Daily News indeed reviewed public posts of all mayoral candidates. And Mr. Hazelton’s Facebook posts – and their timestamps – are there for anyone to see.
