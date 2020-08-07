Ted Hazelton: A need to respond, apologize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 28, the Winona Daily News ran an article about my Facebook post, written by Rachel Mergen. I offer a response in two sections. First to clarify things for WDN readers. Second, to give a public apology to those I upset and offended.

Facebook posts:

Rachel Mergen questioned me about the comment “time to boycott the Hallmark Channel.” That post was from several years ago, but I did repost it on Dec. 5, 2019.

I asked if she had anything else for me to comment on. She said “no.” Rachel never asked about any other post at all. I was totally blindsided when I had seen the article. Did the WDN go trolling on any other candidates’ social media? The Winona Post does not resort to tactics like these!

About the coronavirus pandemic, yes I did post in March, When the problems were starting up, that people were overreacting. I was wrong. I take the pandemic very seriously now. Regarding climate change, that’s been debated for decades, but not proven. My views on these two topics do not affect my ability to be a good mayor.

Public apology: