Taylor Mattingley: Learn lessons from past diseases to move forward

I am a student at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and I would like to point out a few similarities between the 1918 flu pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

One example is how scientists believe that COVID-19 will become endemic, similar to the flu. Many similar measures were taken to help slow the spread of both diseases, such as mask mandates and the temporary lockdown of businesses and schools. Another similarity between the two diseases is the mortality rate: the Spanish flu having a 2.5% mortality rate and COVID-19 currently having about 2.1% mortality rate worldwide. I believe it is important to look at history to see what happened before and learn from any possible mistakes.

One of the mistakes of the 1918 flu pandemic was how underplayed the disease was. After all, one of the reasons it was called the Spanish flu was because Spain was neutral in the war and were free to report on the disease. Due to many countries fighting in World War I, less attention was directed toward the disease and many people were left uninformed. It is important to keep the masses informed so that we may limit casualties.

Winston Churchill once said: “Those that fail to learn history are doomed to repeat it.” So we must take what we’ve learned from past diseases, such as the Spanish flu, to help move onward from COVID-19.