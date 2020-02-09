I watched the Super Bowl in great anticipation of the commercials.
Specifically, the Winona ad featuring Winona Ryder as so much hype and mystery surrounded this.
All that had been advertised was the honor of her presence in the beautiful city of Winona. The ad I watched was offensive to the intelligence of the area (and not just Winona but surrounding communities as well) and lacked any intrigue for people to want to visit Winona for its beauty, culture and diversity.
I lived in the area for many years and was very saddened by this.
As individuals embracing the beauty of the landscape, history and culture of our smaller communities, this did not encourage tourism or intelligence.
This in no way showed the beauty of the landscape, waterways and history, or diversity of Winona.
Winona is one of the most beautiful areas and it was depicted on national television by a person laying by the side of a road...wanting to create a website. If I were a taxpayer of Winona, I would be very sad to have been represented as such.
Small communities are what make this state strong and are builders of leaders. This, unfortunately, was not the message.
Tara Nelson, Rochester
