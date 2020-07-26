Taﬀ Roberts: Sherman has the right vision for Winona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Aug, 11 primary, I will be voting for Scott Sherman for mayor of Winona.

I sat down with Scott and listened to his vision for our historic town. He has great potential to steer our town to beneﬁt everyone who lives here, for years to come. Among his goals are to:

• Enhance Winona’s unique mixture of business, education, arts, culture and healthy lifestyle options.

• Engage the public in discussions about what is best for our community’s future.

• Continue collaborative projects like the new YMCA, Flyway Trail and the Bluﬀ Traverse Trail Systems.

Scott grew up in Eagan, attended Winona State University and returned here as a small business owner.

He is passionate about living in our river town, raising his family here and investing in our future.

As his campaign manager, I know that he is an extremely hard worker. He listens, engages and will sit and discuss your issues. Scott has attended almost every City Council meeting in the past 18 months to observe how projects are initiated, implemented and completed.

Scott will work for all of the people of this town, with no vested interests.