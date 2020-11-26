Susan Siegler: Make a gratitude list each day

Even during these difficult times there is so much for which to be thankful! Family and friends top a long list. A beautiful sunset, the smile of a friend, or a grandchild's hug are blessings to treasure.

However, at the beginning of my list is the Lord. Jesus has promised to be with us always and he keeps his promises. He has been with me during days of grief and heart break, and blessed me with days of joy.

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." (Psalm 23:4) What a blessing to know that he is with us -- especially during the hard days.

Making a gratitude list is a great way to begin each day. If the Lord has blessed you with the means to share, please think of how to help those in need. Wishing everyone a very blessed Thanksgiving

-- Susan Siegler, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0