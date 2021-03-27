Susan McColley: Maybe not a good fit after all

We LOVE Winona. We have been so excited to travel to Winona to visit our daughter at the university. Our family spends days in the community, visiting the businesses, joining museums and engaging in activities. I enjoy buying the local products to send as gifts, telling others of the beauty of the area.

There has even been wishful thinking of relocating to Winona; wouldn’t it be wonderful. Driving around town, we talk about what it would be like to live here.

But now we are contemplating having a discussion with our daughter to come home. Maybe this hasn’t been a good fit.

To this day, I still go back to the St. Paul neighborhood where my adventure as an adult began. I torture my children and grandchild by driving them around the neighborhood pointing out all the places and detailing the events that occurred. It was the first home I chose.

My daughter took the bus to Target. She went alone because her roommates were having online classes. On her way back to campus, a passenger started talking to her. He told her to go back to where she is from. He said if there weren’t any people on the bus that he would pulverize her.

I wasn’t surprised to hear this. This has been happening her entire life.