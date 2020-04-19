Susan Ferries: Trump should listen to experts

Like other people, they are not always right, but neither is he. He is not the last word on everything, and he should listen to his advisers who have actually studied the issues.

In our current pandemic, there is much that is not known and teams of scientists are working tirelessly to find answers.

How does he feel he has the answers? How could he announce that we would all be back in our churches for Easter Sunday? If he had his way, we would all be together without any precautions. He is so arrogant that he doesn't even think he could be in danger of contracting the disease. He is above the law -- both the laws of nature and the laws of man.

After a few more days of listening to him, I am more convinced of the danger he poses for the people of America.

He considers himself the final word on how each state government should proceed and open up the country, resuming our “back to normal” lives. Warnings of a resurgence of the disease mean nothing to him. “Mr. President, you do not have the right to toy with my life.”

We can't get him out of office fast enough.

Susan Ferries, Houston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0