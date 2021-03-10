Superintendent: WAPS appreciates vaccine clinics

On behalf of Winona Area Public Schools, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Winona County Emergency Management team, the Winona County Health and Human Services department, and all of the paramedics, nurses, Winona State University nursing students and other medical staff that assisted in the organization of the vaccination clinics designated for education and child care.

In a matter of a few short weeks, we were able to offer vaccination registrations to all of our staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, substitutes and others. Throughout the entire process, representatives were clear in their communication, quick to follow up when questions arose, and were available to troubleshoot any issues.

The clinics themselves were organized in a way that made our staff feel safe and supported in the event that an adverse reaction were to occur. We also appreciate the conscious effort to schedule clinics outside of work hours so that staff did not have to take time out of the classroom and away from their students to take part.