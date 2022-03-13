Steve Schild: When fiscal reality gets in the way

When fiscal reality gets in the way

A fleeting reference in Ryan Young’s March 9 column “No Single Best Way to Work” might mislead readers about two big parts of the average citizen’s financial reality. The so-called “sharing economy” or gig economy, he tells us, “means working as an independent contractor and not being beholden to a single boss or to the one-size-fits all company health insurance and pension plan.”

That sounds good — until you dig into the facts. First, Congressional Budget Office data says “approximately 31.1 people in the U.S. had no health insurance” in the first half of 2021 and that the share of uninsured Americans has been rising since 2017 due in part to the Republican-engineered Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. That bill is projected to add $2.3 trillion to the national debt over 10 years and give corporations more than $300 billion in tax breaks.

Employees lucky enough to have health insurance pay more and more. A Kaiser Family Foundation report says “the growing share of workers with deductibles and rising average deductibles over the past decade have increased the burden of deductibles by 92% across all covered workers.”

Pensions in the private sector are rare. According to the March 2021 Annual Compensation Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “only 15% of private-sector workers have access to” a traditional pension.

One more thing: Young is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which, according to the Society for Media and Democracy’s SourceWatch, has “ties to tobacco disinformation campaigns and more recently to climate change denial.” It’s a member of “a web of right-wing ‘think tanks’ in every state.”

The Daily News should be more thorough in telling readers about the people and institutions who publish on its opinion pages.

Steve Schild

Winona

