Steve Schild: Plenty of examples of voter suppression

In a Sept. 6 letter (Winona Daily News), Jerry Papenfuss asked me for examples of Republican voter-suppression laws.

Here’s an incomplete list, in direct quotes from The Center for American Progress and The Brennan Center for Justice:

“In 2018 in North Carolina, . . . when Republican lawmakers knew that, despite their gerrymandering, they had lost their veto-proof majorities in the next session, the Legislature quickly passed a bill implementing the new requirements -- which made exceptions but ‘declined to allow voters to use the types of photo IDs that Black voters were more likely to possess.’”

“Republican lawmakers in the Michigan Legislature blocked several bills between 2011 and 2016 that would have made it easier to register and vote. . . .Thus, it was unusually difficult for some Michigan residents to register and vote -- particularly young people.”