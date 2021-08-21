 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve Schild: Hagedorn owes answers on CRT claims
0 comments

Steve Schild: Hagedorn owes answers on CRT claims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn claims in a recent communication to constituents that “many” southeastern Minnesota school districts are taking steps to use Critical Race Theory in classes this fall.

I challenge Hagedorn to define Critical Race Theory and to identify the “many” school districts in which it’s being taught.

If Hagedorn can’t define the term or tell us where it’s being taught, then I urge citizens to take his claims with a huge grain of salt. If he can’t provide evidence to prove his inflammatory claim, then he’s using fear-mongering rather than facts. And that’s about the worst thing an elected official can do, especially with something as important as education.

Steve Schild

First-district Director

Winona Area Public Schools

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News