Steve Schild: Hagedorn owes answers on CRT claims

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn claims in a recent communication to constituents that “many” southeastern Minnesota school districts are taking steps to use Critical Race Theory in classes this fall.
I challenge Hagedorn to define Critical Race Theory and to identify the “many” school districts in which it’s being taught.
If Hagedorn can’t define the term or tell us where it’s being taught, then I urge citizens to take his claims with a huge grain of salt. If he can’t provide evidence to prove his inflammatory claim, then he’s using fear-mongering rather than facts. And that’s about the worst thing an elected official can do, especially with something as important as education.
Steve Schild
First-district Director
Winona Area Public Schools