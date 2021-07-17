Steve Schild: GOP restricting voter access as they oppose teaching CRT

It’s an ugly irony that the same Republican Party that opposes teaching Critical Race Theory, as Jan Deters’ July 11 letter to the editor does, supports laws that will make it harder for people of color and other marginalized citizens to vote.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, between Jan. 1 and June 21 of this year, at least 17 states enacted 28 new laws that restrict access to the vote, which means that the U.S. is “on track to far exceed its most recent period of significant voter suppression — 2011. By October of that year, 19 restrictive laws were enacted in 14 states.”

And those state voter-suppression laws are on top of the 2013 Shelby County vs. Holder decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant achievements of the civil-rights movement.

Republicans’ case against Critical Race Theory might sound more sincere if they weren’t doing everything they can to take the nation backward rather than forward on our tortured history of race relations.

Steve Schild

Winona

