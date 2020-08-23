Steve Schild: Consider the source on voting security

• Mr. Papenfuss believes Minnesota’s secretary of state is “using the governor’s emergency power to rewrite the laws governing voting.” How, Mr. Papenfuss? That’s a serious charge without evidence to back it up, and you’ve provided no such evidence. Without evidence, Mr. Papenfuss is doing exactly what President Trump repeatedly does -- raise doubts about the alleged dangers of mail-in voting (even though President Trump himself votes by mail).

• Where, Mr. Papenfuss, was your concern about the voting system when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whose only qualification for the job is being, like you, a major Trump donor, tried to starve the Post Office so it couldn’t handle an expectedly large volume of mail-in votes? Don’t you want citizens to be able to safely exercise their constitutional right to vote? Do you want the election system to become yet another casualty of the pandemic? Do you want senior citizens, who steadfastly turn out to vote, to be scared away from participating in the electoral process?