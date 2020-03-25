Steve Schild: Board should have rebuked Leahy years ago

I had mixed feelings when I read that Judge Mary Leahy has been reprimanded by the Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards.

I’m glad there’s a penalty for any public official found to have violated a professional code of conduct, as the Board on Judicial Standards concluded Leahy did.

But it’s a shame that Leahy is just now getting a public comeuppance for a violation I told the Board on Judicial Standards about more than five years ago.

In a letter dated Feb. 4, 2015, I informed the board that Leahy had used her judge’s e-mail account to rally parents against a school administration proposal to eliminate a speech class.

Four months and a day after I wrote the letter, the Board of Judicial Standards replied that Leahy’s conduct concerning the speech class “appears to be of an isolated and nonserious nature” and that “the matter may be resolved by issuing a private admonition.”

In other words, I never got the courtesy of being told whether Leahy would even get as much as a talking-to about that misuse of her official court email account.