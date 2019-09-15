Rich Lowry's column (Sept. 9 Daily News) tells us that "the right to bear arms is a God-given right" in the U.S.
He tells us that "the most commonly proposed gun control restrictions wouldn't substantially lessen gun ownership."
Here's what a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll tells us:
• 86 percent of Americans support "red flag" provisions allowing guns to be taken from people judged to be a danger to themselves or others.
• 89 percent of Americans support expanding federal background checks to cover private sales and gun-show transactions.
• 60 percent of Americans support a nationwide ban on gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Since so many citizens support such measures, why shouldn't we make them law? Even if they didn't reduce the number of guns, they might mean that people who shouldn't have guns don't have guns.
I don't think God would mind that at all.
Steve Schild, Winona
Mass Communication Program
