Steve Mau: Consider this resume, then vote

Would you hire this person?
To all employers and employees reading this editorial. Would you hire and/or want to work with a person that has this resume?
- Has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment or assault.
- Has declared bankruptcy several times.
- Has tax and debt problems.
- Has had many former employees and/or associates state that he is not fit for employment.
- Has family members that feel he is inept, dishonest and not capable of being a good employee.
- Has recorded numerous dishonest statements and exaggerations about success and capabilities.
- Has been known to make inappropriate comments about minorities and third world countries.
- Has threatened and belittled people.
- Has shown disdain for knowledgeable advisers and with whom he has worked.
- Has failed to follow rules and guidelines set down by these advisers and experts even after stating that he agrees with them.
- Does not accept criticism.
- Doesn’t take responsibility for the failure of his own plans and projects.
- Has used vulgarities to bully others.
- Has used threats and intimidation to attempt to get his way.
- Has put others at risk of illness and possibly injury for personal gain or promotion.
Think about your answer and then vote.
Steve Mau
La Crescent, MN.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!