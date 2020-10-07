 Skip to main content
Steve Mau: Consider this resume, then vote
Would you hire this person? 

To all employers and employees reading this editorial. Would you hire and/or want to work with a person that has this resume? 

  • Has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment or assault.
  • Has declared bankruptcy several times.
  • Has tax and debt problems.
  • Has had many former employees and/or associates state that he is not fit for employment.
  • Has family members that feel he is inept, dishonest and not capable of being a good employee.
  • Has recorded numerous dishonest statements and exaggerations about success and capabilities.
  • Has been known to make inappropriate comments about minorities and third world countries.
  • Has threatened and belittled people.
  • Has shown disdain for knowledgeable advisers and with whom he has worked.
  • Has failed to follow rules and guidelines set down by these advisers and experts even after stating that he agrees with them.
  • Does not accept criticism.  
  • Doesn’t take responsibility for the failure of his own plans and projects.
  • Has used vulgarities to bully others.
  • Has used threats and intimidation to attempt to get his way.
  • Has put others at risk of illness and possibly injury for personal gain or promotion.

Think about your answer and then vote.

Steve Mau

La Crescent, MN.

