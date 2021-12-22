Stephen Taylor: Yes, Virginia, there is voter fraud

Yes, Virginia, there is voter fraud

The voter is defrauded every time someone tries to invalidate an election claiming fraud without any actual evidence. A recent thorough investigation by the Associated Press found only an insignificant number of cases of actual fraud in the 2020 election;

— Someone with power tries to use that power to induce officials to invalidate an election improperly;

— Partisan electoral commissions gerrymander electoral boundaries so as to guarantee their party’s candidates win a majority of seats;

—Election sites, hours and procedures are devised so as to discourage the other party’s voters.

And, Virginia, this kind of fraud is becoming all too common and all too dangerous. Let’s work to keep our democracy alive.

Stephen Taylor, with apologies to Francis Pharcellus Church, Editor, The Sun (New York), 1897 and Virginia O’Hanlon

