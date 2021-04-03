Stephen Taylor: Halting climate change

Do you ever wonder if there could be some way we could all work together to halt the drastic climate change that is menacing the planet? After all, there is just so much that we can accomplish individually and it just won’t be enough.

But what if we could create a group that brought us together to promote the necessary policies at a national and local level? And what if there were a policy that guided every citizen, business and government into choosing ways of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases in the amount that is needed to reverse the present course of climate change? And what if this could be done without cumbersome regulations and, even better, with financial rewards going to taxpayers? And what if this policy had already been tested successfully in another country, such as Canada?

Well here is some good news. There already is such a group and there is such a policy. The group is called Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) and the policy is called carbon pricing and dividend. And there is a bill to bring about this policy that has just been introduced in Congress by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) called the America’s Clean Future Fund Act (S 685).