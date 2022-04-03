Sigurd Scheurle: Move past all of the lies

Move past all of the lies

Can we tell between lies and the truth or are we hopelessly confused? Confused by our gut feelings, Facebook funk, and crafted political propaganda. Are we too fearful or too lazy to work determining truth from sheer fiction?

The March 27 edition of the Sunday Star Tribune front page poses this question in the headline: “BIG LIES, BIG CHOICE FOR GOP.” We all should know the story. Will GOP candidates pander to their base of voters? Will the GOP support and repeat former President Donald Trump’s fairy tale of a stolen election? Or, will the GOP tell the truth.

Sen. Joe McCarthy’s imaginary communists taking over the government in the 1950’s, the “domino effect” in Vietnam in the 1960’s, the Iran-Contra deals, Iraq’s conjured up weapons of mass destruction, Covid myths, and Russia’s justifications of the murders in Ukraine. All lies.

The truth of all that fiction was as clear then as now. Clear, that is for anyone who was up to the test of seeking out the truth.

Randy Stone, a reporter for the Chicago Star, said it best in 1950: “Would you pass the test? How good are you at telling a lie from the truth? Does the truth vary based who tells the tale? Ask yourself? Do you use the right and responsibility to doubt and discover? Because it is too dangerous living in a world of misinformed people. There is a reason why the lie is the tyrant’s favorite death weapon. Lies have killed more people than all the armies and automobiles put together.”

Sigurd Scheurle

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0