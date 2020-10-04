Sheryl Cummings and Jeanine Black: Thanks to rail safety partners

After Rail Safety Week and “Winona Wednesday,” Minnesota Operation Lifesaver thanks its partners in Winona for helping us share our message of making safe decisions on or near railroad property.

The support of our primary business partner, Miller Ingenuity, permits MNOL to share our message in tangible ways with students of all ages.

Business partner Dahl Automotive provided a safety message on its Winona message board throughout Rail Safety Week. We are particularly grateful to retiring executive editor Rusty Cunningham of the Winona Daily News for featuring our rail safety guest columns all seven days, both in printed and online issues.

We also thank the Winona Post for publishing our guest column. Both the YMCA and WAPS partnered with us this year by sharing our safety message with students in their after-school programs.

Mayor Mark Peterson, a strong supporter of safety in Winona, was kind enough to take time from his busy schedule to join us at the Main Street grade crossing as we applied one of many bright yellow spray chalk messages to remind pedestrians and bicyclists to “think train” when they “see tracks.”