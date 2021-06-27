Sherri Wendland: Thanks for supporting Strawberry Fest

We very much appreciate the use of equipment and/or space from: City of Winona, Hope Lutheran High School, Kuehn's Trucking, Volkmann Appliance and Chris Volkmann. I can't say enough thanks to all of the volunteers on Friday, Saturday morning and, of course, Sunday. Although things were different this year, we still needed many hands to make everything happen!

We especially want to thank the community members who continue to support this event. Even though it was too late to be able to have our full event at the park this year, it was fantastic to see all the vehicles come through for the great chicken and strawberry shortcake. Hope to see you in 2022 on June 12 back at Sinclair Park.