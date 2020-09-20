Sheila Skeels: Meier knows Winona, has integrity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Meier is a Winona native and ready to put his love for this city and his extensive local and state government experience to work for all of us.

Chris knows Winona's bluff lands, parks and beautiful river are what make our city unique and need to be protected.

He knows the dynamics of how decisions are made in our community and he wants each of us to be heard and to share our concerns and opinions.

Chris supports the Winona police force and wants to ensure our residents are safe and able to participate in making our community a place we all want to live in.

Chris is a man of integrity and a man of his word. He has roots here in our beautiful Winona and he will do the work to hear you and advocate for a better Winona on our city council.

Please vote for Chris Meier city council First Ward.

Sheila Skeels, Winona

