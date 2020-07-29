Scott Makstenieks: Rockey is the right leader for Winona

These are not ordinary times. Thankfully, we have an extraordinary Winonan running for mayor -- Jovy Rockey.
During a global pandemic, an economic decline, a modern civil-rights movement and a climate crisis, our community needs a leader who recognizes the severity of these problems and who demonstrates a willingness to face them directly. Jovy will be that leader.
Jovy has been that figure in our community. As an artist (and as a candidate), she is a visionary -- creative in her thinking and consistent in making her visions become a reality.
Her career as a small-business owner and her engagement in community issues has shown an ethic of hard work and has modeled the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit needed in our city leadership.
Her proposals for building a collaborative ecosystem between local business and local government will help Winona continue to grow.
And in that ecosystem of growth, Jovy will help us remember the everyday importance of art in our collective enrichment.
We need a community that is both thriving and beautiful. It is already a city blessed with vibrant artistic energies, and Jovy will help that energy flourish, making Winona a signature destination for entertainment and recreation.
At the same time, I am confident that as mayor, Jovy will do the hard work to make our community inclusive and able to meet the needs of its many different residents.
Some of that inclusion will come from housing accessibility and other policies that raise the quality of life for all Winonans, but her leadership will also achieve that reality by elevating the voices of those who are often unheard.
During the past months, both online and in person (safely distancing), I have seen Jovy show up for marginalized communities in Winona to listen and to learn. Few city or county leaders took the same time. She has certainly been the only mayoral candidate present for difficult conversations and ready for substantive change.
Winona is an extraordinary community. Jovy Rockey will provide the strong leadership for all of its people and for a vibrant future.
Scott Makstenieks, Winona
