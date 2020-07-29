Scott Makstenieks: Rockey is the right leader for Winona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are not ordinary times. Thankfully, we have an extraordinary Winonan running for mayor -- Jovy Rockey.

During a global pandemic, an economic decline, a modern civil-rights movement and a climate crisis, our community needs a leader who recognizes the severity of these problems and who demonstrates a willingness to face them directly. Jovy will be that leader.

Jovy has been that figure in our community. As an artist (and as a candidate), she is a visionary -- creative in her thinking and consistent in making her visions become a reality.

Her career as a small-business owner and her engagement in community issues has shown an ethic of hard work and has modeled the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit needed in our city leadership.

Her proposals for building a collaborative ecosystem between local business and local government will help Winona continue to grow.

And in that ecosystem of growth, Jovy will help us remember the everyday importance of art in our collective enrichment.

We need a community that is both thriving and beautiful. It is already a city blessed with vibrant artistic energies, and Jovy will help that energy flourish, making Winona a signature destination for entertainment and recreation.