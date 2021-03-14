Scott Makstenieks: Community must become more caring for all residents

In a February 17 statement about juvenile detention, Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman wrote, “The moral implication of not having a local option is the real question here.” Indeed, the question of juvenile detention in Winona is a serious moral concern for our community, but the moral compass guiding our county leadership must be recalibrated.

Sonneman is clearly compelled by her adherence to state and local law, and the well-being of local children is a part of her decision-making, but our county attorney and county commissioners need to vastly expand their moral imagination. Or perhaps return to very old moral guidance. As written in Psalms 156, “Blessed is he… who executes justice for the oppressed/who gives food to the hungry. The Lord sets the prisoners free; the Lord opens the eyes of the blind.” As the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was quoted, “Feed the hungry, visit the sick, and free the prisoner.”