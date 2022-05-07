Scott Curran: Residency rule puts child on sidelines

Our daughter was denied the opportunity to play ball with LYCB because we don’t live in and are not currently enrolled in the school district. She attended previously, currently attends Ridgeway school, and plans to return after fifth grade.

We were unaware of the resident and enrollment rule; however, the reasoning of the rule as stated by the Board VP left us floored. He informed us they recently rejected others who attend school in Nodine because they plan to attend Onalaska Luther.

He noted LCYB considers itself a feeder program and a child not within the district who may not play later at La Crescent is a “waste of time.” He explained that previously several children who played LCYB later attended other high schools and became premier athletes. “That is why the rule was made and is enforced. We don’t want to waste our time on them. Why would we spend our time coaching and teaching these players who might compete against us in the future? You know?”

Apparently, it’s not important to provide team skills or positive experiences to young kids who may not attend La Crescent. I was gifted as a youth to learn from coaches Terry Schoh, Jim Scholze, George Horihan, and Rick Boyer. I believe they would not deny any youth the opportunity and would provide it to more children if given the chance.

It’s a shame to deny any child this opportunity! I’m sorry LCYB, but your pitch was JUST A BIT OUTSIDE!

Scott Curran

Winona

