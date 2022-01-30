Sarah Ventura: Fund the Alternative Response Team

I would love to see our city bring back the Alternative Response Team (ART) by using a portion of the $3 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Winona's ART was designed as an alternative first-responder model that would send trained professionals to answer non-violent emergency calls. By minimizing interaction with police, community members in crisis are likely to feel safer because we can access support and care without the negative effects that can come through interacting with police. A citation or a night in jail can cause heavy financial burdens, undue mental stress for the whole family, and worse.

The ART was supported by all city council members when they approved a 3-year contract with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health last summer. However, the program was recently cut, citing a budget deficit and unqualified applicants. The cost of the program was initially about $185,000 and fits into the requirements of how our city can spend this influx of funding. If the ART job qualifications, job requirements, and/or compensation package needs to be adjusted to attract qualified staff to the program, then those adjustments can and should be made.

This program could greatly benefit our community. I hope the city council will take this opportunity to reinstate the program.

Sarah Ventura

Winona

