Sandy and Craig Brooks: Donate stimulus checks to aid others

Many of us have not had a reduction of our income due to the pandemic.

The $1,200 we got is just extra money that we otherwise would have done just fine without.

Donation of this unearned money would be a great way to benefit our local communities, our neighbors in need and our favorite charities.

Food shelves, local nonprofit service providers, faith-based community services, local government-sponsored community services are all examples of ways to benefit our communities with our unexpected, unearned stimulus money.

We all have favorite charities and now we can share with them.

Personally, we want to help reduce crime caused by abuse and addiction to drugs and alcohol and our local criminal justice programs need our help.We want to help protect our environment. We want to help those in need with food access.

All of us have our own favorites. Now is the time and the opportunity to be generous. Many of us have this extra money that we can give to those places in need. Please be part of setting an example for all.

Thank you for doing and giving what you can.

Sandy and Craig Brooks, Buffalo City

