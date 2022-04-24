Sandra Jean Bell: Bravo to the Wabasha Street Trio

On Saturday, April 9 at the Winona Art Center, an overflow audience was treated to a delightful performance by Winona’s own Wabasha Street Trio. This group consists of Heidi Guenther Ryan on violin, Rachel Ryan Dahlgren on cello, and Nancy Edstrom Bachler on piano.

The program ran the gamut from Argentine tangos to spirituals to classical Mozart. The enjoyable evening concluded with a more contemporary, and exciting version of a unique tango-like composition. The artists were rewarded for this wonderful concert with a standing ovation.

Let’s hope that we will be hearing more from this talented trio- BRAVO!

Sandra Jean Bell

Minnesota City

